Whyvonne Isuza and Robinson Kamura pay tribute to retired Ezekiel Seda

Seda was injured at Mbaraki Stadium when Ingwe played and lost 4-1 to Bandari in a league clash

Ezekiel Seda's sudden retirement from football has been emotionally received by his AFC ' teammates.

A knee injury suffered against on June 3 forced Seda to retire early at AFC Leopards. Whyvonne Isuza, who has been a standout goal poacher for Ingwe said he is sure Seda considered every option before hanging up his boots.

“It’s a tough decision he made but again he is an experienced player and I am sure he thought about it carefully before coming to that conclusion. I wish him the very best," Isuza told IngweFantv.

Striker Vincent Oburu talked of his short association with the former midfielder who arrived at the Den on June 2018.

“He (Seda) made a huge impact on football even though it was not as long as everyone would have liked. I am deeply shocked by his decision to retire from football and I have talked to him about it. Seda is a fantastic person for the months we have been together, he has really pushed me," Oburu said.

"He has been everything you can ask for in a teammate. I just wish him all the best in his next chapter."

AFC Leopards skipper Robinson Kamura said he hoped to see Seda return to the game in a different capacity.

“It's really sad it has to end this way, Seda is a footballer and a friend I have known for so many years as we went through the entire Mathare Youth Sports Association. I am so proud of the journey he has been through from the Mathare Youth setups to Mathare United and now at AFC Leopards," Kamura said.

"He rejoined AFC Leopards and just coming back to his best he gets badly injured against Bandari. I just wish him all the best as he is a sportsman we will miss him on the pitch and in the dressing room but I am sure we will see him soon in the game again even as a coach.”