Whyvonne Isuza: AFC Leopards can challenge for the KPL title next season

Ingwe midfielder reveals to Goal why the team posted a disastrous season that ended without a single trophy

AFC creative midfielder Whyvonne Isuza is not satisfied with the team's season.

The 13-time league champions struggled to an 11th place finish in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) after accumulating a total of 43 points.

Isuza was one of the key players in the Andre Casa Mbungo team and scored seven goals in the process but is unhappy with the season's outcome.

“I am not satisfied with our season, finishing in 11th position is not what we wanted. If it could have been a top five or top three finish at least it could have been better for us, it hurts,” Isuza told Goal.

“The changing of the coaches might have contributed to that; it took us time to understand the philosophy they brought. I believe we will not have the same challenge next season.”

Isuza believes Leopards will have a say in the 2019/20 season and will finish with a trophy.

“I believe our team will be in the race for the title next season, it is all about preparations, if we prepare well then I am sure we can win the title.”

The last time AFC Leopards won the league was back in 1998.