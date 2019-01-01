Whyonne Isuza returns to training as AFC Leopards readies to face KCB

Ingwe have confirmed the return of Whyvonne Isuza and Musa Saad as they prepare to face KCB in a league duel on Saturday

AFC Leopards have received a boost with two players returning to full training.

Ingwe have confirmed the return of Whyvonne Isuza and Musa Saad as they prepare to face KCB in a league match this weekend. Isuza has resumed training after recovering from a stubborn calf injury while Musa Saad has also recovered from a niggling knee injury.

Ingwe will be going for their second win of the season when they face the bankers.