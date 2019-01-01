Live Scores
KPL

Whyonne Isuza returns to training as AFC Leopards readies to face KCB

Last updated
Comments()
Goal Kenya.
Ingwe have confirmed the return of Whyvonne Isuza and Musa Saad as they prepare to face KCB in a league duel on Saturday

AFC Leopards have received a boost with two players returning to full training.

Ingwe have confirmed the return of Whyvonne Isuza and Musa Saad as they prepare to face KCB in a league match this weekend. Isuza has resumed training after recovering from a stubborn calf injury while Musa Saad has also recovered from a niggling knee injury.

Ingwe will be going for their second win of the season when they face the bankers.

Next article:
'King Kazu' Miura signs new Yokohama deal aged 51
Next article:
Australia v Palestine: TV channel, live stream, squad, Socceroos news & Asian Cup preview
Next article:
'Great player' Coutinho must fight to change Barca situation - Valverde
Next article:
Molde still planning for Solskjaer return despite Man United success
Next article:
Munir nears Barca exit as Sevilla likely to move on from Morata
Close