Why Yanga SC should not place Migne under pressure - Mogella

The Frenchman is understood to be in advanced talks to take over Timu ya Wananchi after Cedric Kaze's sacking

Former Simba SC and Yanga SC star Zamayoni Mogella has explained why Sebastien Migne should be given ample time when he arrives to take charge of the Tanzania Mainland Premier League record champions.

The former Harambee Stars head coach is expected to take charge of Yanga when the season will resume after a 21-day break. Yanga, before the season went into a break to honour former president, the late Pombe Magufuli, were leading with 50 points. However, Mogella stated that the Frenchman should not be put under intense pressure especially this season.

"He needs magic or a miracle in order to ensure he does a great job because the remaining time of the season is not enough for him to have a complete overhaul of the club," the retired star said as was quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"He would need time and so he should not be judged for what he will do within a short period and seen as one who cannot handle the club.

"Migne is the right coach but Yanga fans should not put him under so much pressure to deliver so much this season."

According to the publication, Migne has been busy analysing the players through Premier League videos provided as well as those on the club's youtube channel.

The new coach is expected to land this week and will be assisted by coaches from five different countries. Initially, Migne reportedly wanted to influence a choice for the assistant coach position but the club insisted Juma Mwambusi will be maintained.

The new goalkeepers' coach is Razak Siwa who has been working with the club for the last two days. The former Bandari keeper's tactician has been asked to ensure the keepers will be different and very fit in the next three months.

Physiotherapist Edem Mortotsi will be working under Siwa after he was retained when the club made technical changes that saw Kaze leave the Jangwani giants.

The Ghanaian expert was brought to the club by Kaze but Yanga were satisfied he was not to blame for the poor results, which is why he was not shown the door when the reshuffle was done.

Nahumu Muganda has been appointed from Ihefu FC as another doctor and is coming to replace Sheky Mngazija who asked to leave his post. Hafidh Saleh will remain as the team manager while Mohamed Omar will work as the kit manager.

Should Migne arrive to take charge of the Dar es Salaam club, he would be the third coach to oversee them this season. In the beginning, Zlatko Krmpotic was appointed but the former Zesco United tactician lasted for only 37 days.

Kaze was later appointed but a string of draws and a 2-1 loss to Coastal Union at the beginning of March sealed his fate as the head coach.