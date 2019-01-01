Why Wazito FC sacked Medo after just one month in charge

Goal can exclusively reveal the relationship between the players and the coach sharply deteriorated after their November 10 defeat by Sofapaka

Wazito FC have sacked coach Melis Medo after a second consecutive loss in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) against Kisumu All-Stars.

Although the sack came after Wazito went down 2-0 to Kisumu All-Stars on Wednesday, a close source within the club has intimated to Goal the players have not been comfortable working with Medo since his public rant against them after their defeat to .

“All of them [defenders], all of them must go, including the keepers, you want the naked truth, all of them including the keepers will go,” Medo told reporters after the match played at Narok Stadium on November 10.

“You cannot be a keeper without talking, you cannot be a bus driver without the steering wheel, all of them will have to go, I am just saying it out and that is the truth.

“We have issues in the defence and some people actually need to go home, we have been ready, have been practising [on straight forward things] and I get mad when we commit mistakes from what we have been working hard and training on. [We] gave away two easy goals.”

The coach has now been relieved of his duties after officially replacing Fred Ambani on October 24.

“The club has decided to sack him [Medo] because his relationship with the players has deteriorated badly since he went public and criticised them when Sofapaka defeated us,” the source told Goal.

“In fact, the players were reluctant to play against Kisumu All-Stars because they wanted to send the message that they are not happy working with Medo.”

This is the second time Medo is leaving a club after a short notice after he was hired by Sofapaka in November 2018 but left in January in 2019.