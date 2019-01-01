Why Wazito FC coach Fred Ambani will miss KPL season opener vs Nzoia Sugar

The big-spending newcomers will start the 2019/20 season against the Sugar Millers without their head coach on Saturday

Wazito FC will take on in their Kenyan Premier League ( ) season opener without head coach Fred Ambani.

Goal understands the former international will be wedding his fiancé in a ceremony set to take place on Saturday, the same day the league match will be played at Moi Stadium in Machakos.

Wazito are seeking to challenge for the title after earning promotion to the top-flight last season.

The promoted side have signed several experienced players and many believe they now have the credentials to challenge for the 2019/20 season trophy.

Some of the players who have been signed by the club include Ali Hassan Abondo, Mathew Tayo, Joshua Nyatini, Ugandan prodigy Mansoor Agu, Burundi captain Karim Niziyigimana, Abouba Sibomana and Kenyan forward Elvis Rupia, who joined from Zambia top-flight side Power Dynamos.

It's a glorious day for Head Coach Fred Ambani who today went to find his rib. We are happy for him, the wife and entire family. May bliss be their portion today and all the days of their lives. #wazito4life pic.twitter.com/wKFt11rAdA — WAZITO FOOTBALL CLUB (@wazitofc) July 6, 2019

Others are Harambee Stars defender Bernard Ochieng, strikers Pistone Mutamba and Derrick Otanga, ex- goalkeeper Gad Matthews, Kevin Omondi and Bixente Otieno.

The new players replaced another 15 who were released by mutual consent despite guiding the side to the National Super League title last May.