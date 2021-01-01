Why Wazito FC and Bandari are under pressure ahead of FKF Premier League tie - Kimanzi

The top-flight sides are only separated by two points although the Nairobi club has played one fewer game than their coastal rivals

Head coach Francis Kimanzi has explained why his Wazito FC and Bandari are under pressure ahead of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League Saturday tie.

Bandari and Wazito are fifth and sixth respectively on the log and have been separated by just two points although the Dockers have played one more game.

"Every team in the league is an opponent and any opponent will always come with a lot of pressure and the pressure is that every team wants a win," explained Kimanzi. "We will play Bandari who have a few points more than us and so the pressure for both teams is there.

"But we want to leave the stadium with maximum points."

The last game Wazito played was on March 6 and Kimanzi has explained the positives and the bad side of such a break. The Nairobi club engaged in a friendly match against South Sudan who were in the country for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying preparations.

"With 10 days of rest, sometimes there is a lot of positive things and of course, there are some negatives but we cannot complain because it is something that is in the calendar and we must cope with it," explained the former Mathare United coach.

"What is important is the way you keep your team active during that time. We have been busy working and we were also lucky to have a friendly against a team that is strong and that helped us to get back on the track of the competition."

The tactician also gave injury updates from his camp as key games lie ahead; Wazito will face Tusker and Sofapaka after the Bandari tie.

"We were worried about Ellie Asieche's injury but now he is back and ready for the team's selection. For Dennis Sikhayi, I think in a week's time we will have him back for rehabilitation," Kimanzi concluded.

"One or two changes will always be good in order to help the team and a change of player always comes for another player in the team."

The showdown will kick-off at 15:00 at Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani.