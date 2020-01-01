Why Wazito FC are not yet where they want to be - Stewart Hall

The coach says he will only have a new squad when the players signed in the ongoing transfer window are all eligible to play

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Wazito FC do not have the team they desire yet, head coach Stewart Hall has claimed.

After an unconvincing start to the KPL campaign, Wazito did away with some players signed before the season started. In the ongoing transfer window, they have also brought onboard new ones to help rescue their place in the top-tier.

Togolese defender Esuf Bourhana, Peter Nganga, Kennedy Owino and former AFC duo of defender Dennis Sikhayi and midfielder Whyvonne Isuza are among the new faces at Wazito.

Alvin Ochieng and Roland Ashimoto were also confirmed on Thursday after completing long-term deals.

Among the new faces, only Bourhana started in their match against AFC Leopards which they lost by a margin of 2-0.

Isuza's transfer took a new turn when AFC Leopards claimed he signed for Wazitio when his notice of contract termination had not lapsed while Sikhayi missed out because of suspension.

“Practically, we have not really brought in any new player and that is the problem. We have released 10 of them and signed seven but only two or three of the seven are eligible for now to play,” Hall told reporters.

"So, there are the new players we have signed and are not anywhere near the field yet. They have not got the Transfer Certificates, are injured or serving a suspension and what I am saying is we have not changed the side at all.”

“We have not put in the team we want because some of our new players are not registered yet. There should be seven players eligible to play but we only have three now. In the coming new weeks, we have to put the other new three or four players and that is the time you will see a new side.

“We are in a transition and, unfortunately, we are getting people out and we are not quickly getting the new people ready.”

Karim Nizigiyimana, Abouba Sibomana, Gad Mathews, Tayo Odongo, Mansoor Safi and John Mutua were signed before the season began primarily to help Wazito launch a title charge. They failed and left the club in January.