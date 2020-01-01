Why there will be need to run for FKF presidency again in 2025 - Mwendwa

The official confirmed his interest to seek a Fifa seat and that means he will have to preserve his current position at the local FA

Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has revealed what may jolt him to retain the seat in the 2025 elections.

After almost one year of prolonged court battles, Mwendwa was finally elected for a second four-year term in October. He now eyes a seat in the Fifa Council and should he clinch the seat, he says, he will need to retain the FKF presidency in order to preserve the Fifa one.

“I will be running for the Fifa Executive Committee or the Fifa Council after five years at the federation,” Mwendwa told Radio Jambo.

More teams

“There are seven sits at Fifa where two are given to the French-speaking federations, and a similar number of seats go to the English-speaking members.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“Anyone from the general category is accorded one seat and another is given to the Caf president. I am running for one seat that is preserved for the Anglo-speaking federations.

“We are six contestants in Africa and I would not have qualified to contest for that seat had I lost the election to secure another term.

“One must be a president to run for that position and I have forwarded my nomination papers already.

“When one is elected into Fifa Council, one does not run for one term as one must run for at least two terms.

“That means, if I will be elected, it will be my interest to run again in the 2025 FKF elections for a third term and a second one at Fifa.”

Mwendwa said his election into the Fifa Council will bring a lot of benefits to the country as well as making history.

“Should I get elected, I will be the first man from the Cecafa region to serve at the Fifa Council. While at the council, then you also serve at Caf Executive Committee automatically,” he added.

Article continues below

“When serving in those positions, one gest s a chance to get elected even for bigger seats, one can easily be a Fifa president and maybe I will be the first Fifa black president.

“Let me be clear, in 2025, I will run for the FKF president because if I exit the stage I will have to leave even the Fifa Council seat and that means Kenya will be losing.”

Mwendwa is set to become the first FKF president to run for the Fifa seat.