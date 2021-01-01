'Why there is hope for Zoo FC despite FKF Premier League struggle' - Ochieng

The South Rift side have had rough times as the top-flight competition approaches the half-way mark

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Zoo FC will soon start winning and end poor run, chairman Ken Ochieng has stated.

The Kericho-based side is yet to win a game since they started their campaign belatedly but the official says the good times will soon come.

"I would not be attending all training sessions if there was no hope," Ochieng said as per the club's Facebook page. "I will not be funding the team either. We will soon start winning and this spell will be a thing of the past.

"We have been through such challenges and overcame them. We will in future definitely face the same. The most important thing that we should build is how we navigate through the period."

Ochieng also asked the fans to stick with the team despite a struggle that has stretched to 10 games so far.

"That is what defines our character and I see that in the team," he continued. "We need your support which we are grateful for. We will not let you down.

Earlier, Ochieng had stated how they are hopeful that their young squad will help them turn their form around and remain in the top-flight.

"The rest are youngsters. Some have never played any league matches of this cadre but we have nevertheless taken a big risk with them in view of their enormous talent," he said.

Article continues below

"The potential for them to be superstars in future cannot be underestimated. The likes of Brian Kiplang’at, Edwin Namasaka, Mulili Maxwell, Danson Kiprono, Onchwari Alex, George Otieno, Joseph Amunabi Murabwa Matoh, Lumumba Brian, Godfrey Ouma, Sammy Ggolola, Elvis Kiplang'at et al have an average age of 21 yrs which is commendable.

"You will also notice that most of them are products of our youth set-up. It has been difficult having a good mix and balance of this group with some relatively experienced legs like Pascal Ogweno, Odongo Mathew, Dennis Bwana Ongeri, Collins Neto, Asewe Brian, Newton Ondari, Ben Too, Dennis Jamogo, coming from a poor pre-season training occasioned by Covid -19 pandemic and other factors alluded to before."

Zoo will play Wazito on February 28.