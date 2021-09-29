Why the shortage of Europe-based Bafana Bafana players should be a worry

When Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos named his latest squad for the World Cup 2022 qualifiers, the only overseas-based player was former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Siyanda Xulu.

Back in the day when South Africa were still qualifying for World Cups (namely 1998 and 2002), there were a handful of players playing in England's Premier League, including Lucas Radebe (Leeds United), Pierre Issa (Marseille), Shaun Bartlett (Charlton Athletic), Mark Fish (Bolton) and Quinton Fortune (Manchester United).





There was also Benni McCarthy, who post the 2002 World Cup would also go on to play in England, first for Blackburn Rovers and later for West Ham United. After having won the Champions League with Porto in 2004.

Since then, the number of Bafana Bafana stars playing in England (or in other top leagues in Europe or elsewhere), have dwindled. And so too has South Africa's success in terms of performances on both the continental and international stage.

Just recently, Percy Tau, South Africa's biggest talent, parted ways with Premiership side Brighton & Hove Albion after having struggled for game-time.

Numerous other players - and it seems to be increasing - have over the past decade achieved only minimal or partial success abroad before heading back home for the PSL.





Reasons why

It's a complex question - why there are less South Africans playing in the world's best leagues than before.

One possible reason is that players of decades gone past had it harder than players do now and as such had a greater desire and hunger to overcome any odds to make it as far as possible.

The increase of PSL salaries and the increase in media coverage and social media popularity may be another reason players are in no rush to go abroad.

Leaving home also takes a certain kind of character to be able to tough it out and it could be argued that players these days are softer.

When a player can reach celebrity status for playing in the PSL, the allure of living in cold Europe may not be so great. Even more so in a non-English speaking country.

For some, being a big fish in a smaller pond is more alluring than the opposite.

Why does it matter?

Especially for younger players, having exposure to foreign training methods can be invaluable. Equally so is the mental aptitude and the emotional toughness that moving abroad can help develop.

To be fair, among South Africa's top PSL clubs, there are high levels of professionalism.

And so it's also therefore not surprising that South Africa have made a decent start to the World Cup qualifiers.

But there still remains a feeling that Bafana Bafana might be better off with a few, overseas-based players who are used to playing in the world's top leagues. The experience and the mindsets that such players usually bring, can be of much value to a team.

Certainly, when it comes to South Africa's rivals on the continent, all the top sides have a substantial amount of foreign-based players, including players who moved to Europe at a young age or who were born on that continent to African parents, and have therefore received the full benefit of the very best development structures from their formative years.