Why the Gor Mahia v KCB venue was moved to Kenyatta Stadium

Gor Mahia were supposed to host KCB for a Kenyan Premier League match in Kisumu on Thursday

Kenyan Premier League champions have moved their top tier game against from Moi Stadium in Kisumu to Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.



The game is to be played on Thursday from 3 PM with K'ogalo aiming at avenging the 1-0 defeat suffered against the Bankers the last time the two teams met. A Goal source from the club explained the reason why the match has been brought to Machakos.



"There is a prominent politician who had promised to foot our bills while in Kisumu, so he pulled out in the last minute and we had no alternative but bring the game to Machakos. It definitely will hit our Kisumu-based fans hard but it is just a situation out of our control," the source revealed to Goal.



Gor Mahia are top of the table after accumulating a total of 58 points from 25 games played. Three more wins coupled with defeats to and could possibly see Gor seal the title early.



For KCB, they will be targeting maximum points to ensure the team maintains their ambition of finishing in the top half of the table by the end of the season.