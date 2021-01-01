Why the chasing pack should be worried by Mamelodi Sundowns’ win over Orlando Pirates

The 10-time Premier Soccer League champions made a strong statement of their intent to defend their league title with Saturday's victory in Tshwane

’ 1-0 league win over at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday afternoon strongly suggests the Brazilians are looking well placed to defend their title.

Downs are hunting a fourth consecutive league title and, following Saturday’s victory in Tshwane, they are now on 21 points, three clear of Swallows FC at the top of the table.

SuperSport United and are next on 15 points, with Bucs on 13.

With respect to City, SuperSport and Swallows, it’s arguably Pirates – who have more depth and quality in their squad than the aforementioned trio - who are best placed to bring an end to Downs’ dominance.

While a victory for Pirates would have closed the gap to just two points and given the Bucs camp a real lift, they now find themselves eight points behind Masandawana.

Psychologically, Saturday’s defeat could prove damaging for Bucs – Pirates could really have done with some positive momentum but instead it was Sundowns who underlined their undisputed status as South African football heavyweights.

Sundowns’ B team would beat most sides

The Pretoria team’s wealth of riches in terms of squad depth was fully showcased at Loftus - and should be worrying to their rivals, as they beat one of their main title contenders despite a lengthy list of absentees.

For varying reasons, Themba Zwane, Gaston Sirino, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Hlompho Kekana, George Maluleka, Gift Motupa, Promise Makhuma and Mosa Lebusa were all missing on Saturday, while Bafana Bafana regulars such as Andile Jali and Kermit started on the bench against Bucs.

Pirates meanwhile were not far from their strongest side, with the main notable absentees being Tshegofatso Mabasa and Zakhele Lepasa, who are not necessarily first-choice picks anyway when everyone is fit.

Sundowns have a squad packed full of players who have won multiple league titles and cup competitions. That they were able to beat one of their main rivals even when under-strength, will be a daunting thought for any Premier Soccer League (PSL) coach who harbours ambitions of knocking Masandawana off their perch.