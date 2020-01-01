Why Stewart Hall is not happy with Wazito FC players ahead of Zoo FC clash

The British coach reveals why he is not 100 percent impressed with the team ahead of their league match on Sunday

Wazito FC coach Stewart Hall has stated he is still not happy with the team despite their recent run of good results in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Ahead of their league match against Zoo, Hall has pointed out some of the areas the promoted side needs to improve on so as to win his heart.

“I am still not happy with the team with how we play," Hall told the club's Online TV.

"I think we give away the ball too much we can be better in possession with the ball but that comes later because if it works right and good defending comes first and what you do with the ball comes second, that is the only way to work, if you work the other way round you can be fantastic with the ball and lose 5-3.

“You have to work on what I call horrible things in football first, on working hard, on closing people down, on pressing the ball, on defending the corners and free-kicks, winning aerial challenges and getting the team to shape right and that is what we have been doing and it shows you why we don’t concede many goals, even against good teams, we don’t concede many goals.

“But we have to be better with the ball now, that is our focus going forward, to maintain what we do defensively and how we handle the ball. We have some talented and technical players in the squad and now we want to get more from them going by the system we play.”

On the injury updates, Hall said: “We only have the long term injuries with the main one being captain Bernard Ochieng, who was operated on and is out for the rest of the season.”

Wazito FC player Paul Kiongera, who scored his first goal against , has also urged his players to focus on the match against Zoo, saying their opponents are a very tricky side.

“It will not be easy against Zoo, they are fighting relegation and will want to win the match to better their position and we are also in a similar situation so we must work hard as a team to get a win over them.”