Why did Ronaldo see quick-thinking goal ruled out in Man Utd’s goalless draw with Newcastle?

Cristiano Ronaldo thought his quick thinking had delivered a goal for Manchester United against Newcastle, but his effort was chalked off.

Portuguese thought he had scored

Officials had other ideas

Ten Hag sought explanation at full time

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese forward nipped in when Magpies goalkeeper Nick Pope was lining up a free-kick, with the ball having been played back to the England international by Fabian Schar. Ronaldo considered that touch to be a decisive one and duly put the ball in the back of the net.

WHY WASN'T IT GIVEN? Referee Craig Pawson ruled the effort out, with Newcastle considered to be playing the ball back to Pope in order for him to take the free-kick, not getting the game going again through Schar.

WHAT WAS SAID? United boss Erik ten Hag wanted answers at the end of a 0-0 draw and told reporters of his post-match discussion with Pawson: "I don't have a comment, everyone has seen it. I shared that with them."

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said: "It was clear Fabian wasn’t taking the kick and he was allowing Nick to do it. Nick was waiting to deliver the free-kick when Ronaldo took the ball. That would be a very, very difficult decision to swallow."

