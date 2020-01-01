Why Omollo is optimistic Posta Rangers will get their first win vs Bandari

The Mailmen have collected three points this season from their last three games after an opening day loss to KCB

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo believes his team will be in a better position to get their first win in their Football Federation (FKF) Premier League game against .

The Mailmen have not yet registered any win in the 2020/21 campaign despite having a good pre-season. They started their campaign with a 4-0 loss to before playing to a 1-1 draw with Kakamega .

They then settled for a goalless draw with Wazito FC and their recent game was away to where they once again settled for a 1-1 draw. They are playing against an unpredictable Dockers and the tactician has shed light on what to expect.

"It has always been tough when playing against Bandari and I am not expecting anything less on Wednesday," Omollo told Goal on Tuesday.

"We have not been playing badly and in the last game we would have won but Nzoia Sugar scored late in the game. It was the same case with Kakamega Homeboyz who scored in the dying minutes.

"Our problem has been on retaining our lead; it is what we have been working on ana against bandari, I am hopeful we will get a positive outcome. Our first win of the season."

The 50-year-old has also stated why he is not focusing much on the 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Bankers.

"They were better than us, and actually they have gone to win all their games this season," Omollo added.

"KCB have a good record against us, but the positives I took is that my charges played well and we have shown in our last three matches.

"Despite not winning, we have been doing well on the pitch. I am optimistic we will get it right this time around because we have rectified most of our mistakes."

The Dockers come into the match also desperate for maximum points after an inconsistent start to the season. They started with a 1-0 win over before drawing 0-0 away to FC.

They then fell 2-0 away to Nairobi City Stars before again falling at home to KCB 2-1.