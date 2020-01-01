'Why me?' Kaizer Chiefs' Akumu reveals heartbreak after Afcon drop

The midfielder was not part of the Harambee Stars team that faced Algeria, Senega and Tanzania in Egypt

Harambee Stars and midfielder Anthony Akumu has revealed how he felt when he was dropped from the African Cup of Nations squad.

Akumu was dropped from the final squad that went to represent at the 2019 finals in by head coach Sebastien Migne.

The French coach preferred a midfield that consisted of Victor Wanyama, Johanna Omollo, Eric Johanna, Johanna Omollo, Ismael Gonzalez and Dennis Odhiambo.

To Akumu, although he was informed of his impending drop, he was affected negatively by Migne's decision.

“The coach called me and informed me of his decision a day before he named his final squad. I told him: 'It’s okay'. The following day after he named the squad my teammates and friends consoled me a lot,” Akumu told Nation Sports.

“We thought we would stay a little longer with the team in the camp until they left for but then we were told we had to leave that night after being dropped.

“It was a long flight back since we had to connect from Paris to Nairobi through Abu Dhabi. I slept the entire journey.

“When I got home and I was all alone that’s when it hit me that I was going to miss out on a big occasion despite participating in many qualifying campaigns. I couldn’t sleep that night, I asked myself too many questions, why me?

"Am I not good enough? What is it that I lacked?”

After landing in Nairobi, Akumu did not spend time as he left to join his former club Zesco United after the assistant coach Alpha Lupiya called him and asked to join his teammates.

“I couldn’t stay in regrets so I decided to pick myself up and go to Zambia to do what I know best. I'm happy it wasn't in vain because I helped my club win the league and the domestic cup," said the 27-year-old midfielder.

“This success made me forget about the Afcon omission but whenever Kenya was playing and the national anthem was being sung the pain of being dropped came back. I felt so bad, you imagine you would be the one playing at such a big stage, against top players.”

Akumu is yet to earn another call up since even though Migne was replaced by Francis Kimanzi. Kimanzi has worked with Lawrence Juma and Kenneth Muguna in his midfield in the previous matches he oversaw.