Explained: Why Luton Town don't have a Premier League fixture this weekend as they asked for first home game against Burnley to be postponed

Luton Town requested that their first Premier League home game of the 2023-24 season against Burnley be postponed - here's why.

Luton promoted with play-off victory over Coventry

Due to play Burnley in first top-flight home game

Game postponed due to ground renovation

WHAT HAPPENED? Luton fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Premier League football at Kenilworth Road after the club requested their game against Burnley be postponed. They started their top-flight campaign with a 4-1 loss to Brighton at the Amex Stadium but will have to sit out this weekend as their home fixture has been shifted to a later date.

WHY HAS IT BEEN POSTPONED? The ground is currently undergoing massive amounts of refurbishment in order to cope with the demands of hosting Premier League football. It's estimated that the work will cost in the region of £10m and will see the construction of a new stand to meet the Premier League's media and broadcasting requirements. While the club has said the work is "progressing well and is currently ahead of schedule" in an official statement, they can't guarantee that "any future unforeseen issues would not cause any delay potentially impacting upon the scheduled opening game at home."

IN A PHOTO:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While it's a great shame for the Luton fans who have waited 30 years to see their side host a top-flight game, it also adds to a tough start on the pitch. However, it is hoped that the first home game will take place on September 1, when West Ham pay a visit to Kenilworth Road. Meanwhile, a new date for the Burnley fixture is yet to be confirmed.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR LUTON?: They will travel to Stamford Bridge on August 26 to take on Chelsea in what will be their second Premier League fixture of the 2023-24 season.