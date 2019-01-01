Why KPL could be forced to postpone Gor Mahia vs Kisumu All-Stars

The K’Ogalo boss explains to Goal why their league match against the promoted side could fail to take off on Saturday

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) match pitting against Kisumu All-Stars might not be played on Saturday as planned.

This is because the Kenyan champions have more than three players in the provisional squad of the national team Harambee Stars which will take part in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup tournament that kicks-off on December 7 in .

According to Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda they are waiting for Kenyan coach Francis Kimanzi to name his final squad.

Gor Mahia have four players in the current squad, among them skipper Kenneth Muguna, Joash Onyango, Lawrence Owino, and Clifton Miheso.

“The rules state very clear if you have more than three players in the national team then you cannot play in a league match,” Aduda told Goal.

“As we speak, we have four players with Harambee Stars and what we are waiting for is the final squad to know how many will go with the team to Kampala. If they go the four of them, then we will have to call off the match against Kisumu All-Stars, those are the rules.”

The league match against Kisumu All-Stars is scheduled for Moi Stadium in Kisumu.