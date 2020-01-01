Why Kondogbia is not the man to solve Mourinho's Tottenham worries

Reports have linked Spurs with a move for the Valencia midfielder, but the answer to their midfield problems is much closer to home

’s Fifa Under-20 World Cup victory in 2013 provided the platform for the affirmation of talented midfield starlet Paul Pogba. The midfielder was awarded the tournament’s Golden Ball, and a year later he was named the best young player at the senior World Cup in .

However, while Pogba glided across the pitches in with characteristic insouciance, it was midfield partner Geoffrey Kondogbia who provided the structure, and arguably had a stronger body of work in that tournament.

So, for all that his more celebrated compatriot garnered all the praise, seemingly only needing to show up to fulfil a destiny already laid out, Kondogbia was the unfashionable gopher who kept things ticking over.

Six years on, their career paths have wildly diverged. Pogba looks to be on the outs at , while Kondogbia has established himself at by way of mixed spells at and Internazionale.

However, there has reportedly been interest in bringing the Central African Republic international to the Premier League as well; North London side have been linked in recent times, as Jose Mourinho looks to bolster a midfield that has looked threadbare at times this season.

There has been a spate of injuries: club record signing Tanguy Ndombele has struggled (some, Mourinho included, have questioned his motivation and application as well), Moussa Sissoko has been out for much of the season, and Christian Eriksen left for in January.

Eric Dier has been less than stellar – and has been pressed into service at the heart of the defence in any case – and there is a lingering suspicion that the game Harry Winks does not offer the precise blend of qualities Mourinho wants in the centre of the park.

Interest in Kondogbia, therefore, makes some sense: one gets the sense any warm body would be great, but the 27-year-old is a legitimately fine midfielder with pedigree, and has forged a complementary partnership with the silky Dani Parejo at the heart of the Valencia midfield.

The dynamic is much the same: he offers retention and aggression, while Parejo pulls the strings. It would be easy to see him form a solid partnership through the middle of the pitch with a player like Giovanni Lo Celso, who impressed in a deeper midfield role while at .

However, while it works on a theoretical level, there are some concerns with the signing, and they do not all revolve around the player himself.

To begin with, for all his physical attributes and his selflessness, Kondogbia is not a natural holding player. He is reasonably quick and disciplined, but in its current guise, the Tottenham side would expose him far too much, requiring him to act as a bulwark against counter-attacks.

Another consideration would be how much he struggled with the pressure of heightened expectation at . By his own admission, he was "a little too relaxed" and "did not behave like a great player.

"I didn't realise the noise that had been made in Italy about my signing," he told So Foot back in 2018. "I wasn't ready for all that and didn't like that kind of pressure."

It is notable that his best performances have come at Monaco and Valencia, two sides with more modest expectations in terms of competing at the top of the table in their respective leagues.

Tottenham are, of course, not serial Premier League winners, but the level of scrutiny in is markedly higher, and the entire point of plumping for Mourinho was to break the club's glass ceiling, after all.

There is also the fact that, while not injury-prone per se, Kondogbia has had his fair share of lay-offs recently. There have been persistent thigh problems: last season, he missed over three months of action due to thigh muscle injuries, and he's been out for a month so far this term with a hamstring problem.

This brings the focus around to the man himself: Mourinho.

His handling of Ndombele since his move to North London has been peculiarly passive-aggressive.

In particular, Mourinho's impatience with his fitness struggles has come across as somewhat distasteful. Earlier in the season, for instance, he talked about the former man's constant injuries ahead of a trip to ; this prompted Ndombele to rush himself back into action, only to then come off in the first half.

For all that Ndombele is not blameless, there is something to be said for getting through to the club's record signing, figuring out the correct man-management approach and getting buy-in. That, after all, is what Mourinho was always praised for: his ability to touch something within players, to hit just the right nerve and elicit a response.

While an excellent footballer in his own right, Kondogbia does not have the range of abilities that Ndombele has; the latter is younger, more expansive in his passing, and more dynamic.

It would arguably be more beneficial for Mourinho to integrate the France international properly, than for Tottenham to burn through yet more money in an attempt to redress their manager's impatience.

There is, after all, something to be said for prudence and contentment, as well as making the best use of what is already available.