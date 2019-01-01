Why Kenya vs Mozambique is special - Muguna

The K'Ogalo skipper is looking forward to helping his side claim a win against the visitors this weekend

midfielder Kenneth Muguna has revealed why Sunday's match against Mozambique is special to him.

The midfielder is expected line up for the Harambee Stars against Os Mambas in an international friendly.

The captain has been in a fine form for both club and country of late, and he hopes the run will continue this weekend.

"The match against Mozambique is going to be a tough one for both teams," Muguna told Goal on Sunday.

"This game reminds me of Maputo in 2017; I made my first senior debut against [Mozambique]. I want to help my country win the game and will do absolutely everything on the pitch to realize the objective."

Article continues below

The midfielder believes striving for victory will be a collective responsibility and admits he will be happy to get his name on the score sheet.

"This game is about the whole team and I will be happy if we win without me scoring. However, if I manage to score and help the team win, it will be the best feeling," Muguna concluded.

The match will be played from 16.00 local time at Kasarani Stadium.