Why Kaizer Chiefs success will eclipse Orlando Pirates' class of 1995

In order to be crowned African champions, Amakhosi must overcome nine-time Caf Champions League winners Al Ahly in Casablanca on Saturday night

For a number of reasons, Kaizer Chiefs winning the 2021 Caf Champions League could be counted as a greater achievement than Orlando Pirates winning it 26 years ago.

Firstly, it should be stated that Pirates' achievement in claiming the 1995 Champions League should by no means be diminished. For one thing, it came only a couple of years after South Africa had been re-admitted to the international stage, following the ending of Apartheid.

It set the bar high, and showed the continent that South African soccer was a force to be reckoned with, and just a year later, Bafana Bafana were crowned Afcon champions.

However, there are a number of differences between Pirates' 1995 campaign and Chiefs' 2021 adventure.

More games

Most simply, Chiefs have had to play a lot more matches, and have had to rack up more air miles to get to the final.

In reaching the 1995 final, Bucs had to play just four games, which included trips to Swaziland, Gabon and Nigeria.

In reaching the 2021 final, Amakhosi have had to play 14 matches - 10 more. That has included trips to Angola (twice), Cameroon, Gabon, Morocco, Burkina Faso and Tanzania.

Transfer ban, down-and-out squad, poor season

Considering the overall well-being of the Chiefs squad, it's incredible that they have reached the final.



A Fifa transfer ban, an ageing squad, injuries and suspensions have made Amakhosi's task so much harder.

Similarly, the mental state of the team also has to be factored in - this is a side full of players who started the season with their tails in between their legs after giving away the league title to Mamelodi Sundowns on the last day of the previous season.

It's also a Chiefs a side which has chopped and changed coaches over the last few years, who lost the 2019 Nedbank Cup final to second tier side TS Galaxy, and who have not won a trophy since 2015.

Greater competition across the continent

The 'smaller' footballing clubs and countries have closed the gap on the traditional big guns over the past two decades.

Perhaps partly due to globalization, and better access to knowledge and facilities, there are no easy games in Africa.

Back in 1995, Pirates beat continental giants ASEC Mimosas in the two-legged final.

An incredible feat. However, their other four opponents were Mbilinga FC of Gabon, Eleven Men in Flight from Swaziland, BCC Lions of Nigeria, and Express FC of Uganda...nowhere near the level of competition Amakhosi have faced.

