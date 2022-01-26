Why is there no Premier League football this weekend & which games are on TV?
The 2021-22 Premier League festive period proved to be one of the most hectic in recent memory as the Covid-19 strain Omicron swept through English football, causing a number of postponements and forcing clubs to shut their training grounds.
Managers have had to stretch their squads to the limit to cope, but there is some reprieve this weekend as there are no fixtures scheduled to play.
Sowhy is there no Premier League football this weekend? GOAL is here to bring you everything you need to know including which games from other competitions across the globe will be on TV, if you need your football fix.
Why is there no Premier League football this weekend?
There is no Premier League football this weekend due to the start of the winter break, which was first introduced in the 2019-20 season.
The break, which had to be scrapped last season as the schedule was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic, is designed to protect players from burnout and reduce the risk of injuries.
The winter hiatus officially began on January 24, with players now taking in a much-needed rest before next week's international break.
Which football games are on this weekend & how to watch on TV?
Date
Game
Kick-off time (UK)
TV channel
Jan 28
Chile vs Argentina
00:15am
Premier Sports 1
Jan 28
Western Sydney Wanderers Women vs Adelaide United Women
8:45am
BT Sport 1
Jan 28
Huddersfield Town vs Stoke City
7:45pm
Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football
Jan 28
Ballymena United vs Cliftonville
7:45pm
BBC iPlayer
Jan 28
Morton vs Raith Rovers
7:45pm
BBC Scotland / BBC iPlayer
Jan 28
Bala Town vs Newtown
7:45pm
S4C Online
Jan 28
Nantes vs Brest
8pm
Mola TV
Jan 28
Colombia vs Peru
9pm
FreeSports
Jan 28
Venezuela vs Bolivia
10pm
Premier Sports 1
Jan 29
Brisbane Roar Women vs Melbourne City Women
6:05am
BT Sport Extra
Jan 29
Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix
6:35am
BT Sport 2
Jan 29
Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers
8:45am
BT Sport Extra
Jan 29
Western United vs Melbourne City
8:45am
BT Sport 2
Jan 29
Ross County vs Rangers
12:30pm
Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football
Jan 29
Gambia vs Cameroon
4pm
BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
Jan 29
Eastleigh vs Chesterfield
5:20pm
BT Sport 1
Jan 29
Peterborough United vs Sheffield United
5:30pm
Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football
Jan 29
Reims vs Bastia
5:30pm
Mola TV
Jan 29
Burkina Faso vs Tunisia
7pm
Sky Sports Premier League
Jan 29
Marseille vs Montpellier
8pm
Mola TV
Jan 30
Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners
5:05am
BT Sport 1
Jan 30
Newcastle Jets Women vs Canberra United Women
5:05am
BT Sport ESPN
Jan 30
Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United
7:45am
BT Sport 1
Jan 30
Union Saint-Gilloise vs Anderlecht
12:30pm
Mola TV
Jan 30
Arsenal Women vs London City Lionesses
12:30pm
FA Player / BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer
Jan 30
Derby County vs Birmingham City
1:30pm
Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football
Jan 30
KAA Gent vs Antwerp
3pm
Mola TV
Jan 30
Ivory Coast / Egypt vs Morocco
4pm
Sky Sports Premier League
Jan 30
Cardiff City vs Nottingham Forest
4pm
Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football
Jan 30
Bergerac vs St-Etienne
5:30pm
Mola TV
Jan 30
Senegal vs Mali / Equatorial Guinea
7pm
BBC Two / Sky Sports Football
Jan 30
Lens vs Monaco
8pm
Mola TV
Jan 30
Kortrijk vs Club Brugge
8pm
Mola TV
Jan 30
Porto vs Maritimo
8:30pm
BT Sport 2
Supporters may not be able to get their full fix of Premier League football this weekend, but there will still be plenty of other matches at both club and international level to enjoy.
The English Football League have a full schedule of fixtures to take place across Saturday and Sunday, while action from the Scottish Premiership and leagues 1 and 2 will also continue.
Peterborough United vs Sheffield United and Ross County vs Rangers will both be available to watch via Sky Sports on Saturday, while Sunday's televised fixtures on the same platform will see Derby County take on Birmingham City and Cardiff City host Nottingham Forest.
Sky Sports are also providing coverage of the Afcon quarter-finals, with Gambia vs Cameroon and Burkina Faso vs Tunisia on Saturday, while Senegal and Morocco are both set to be in action on Sunday.
For more Football on TV, bookmark our schedule here.
When is Premier League football back?
A total of 22 matches have been postponed so far this term, but the Premier League have no plans to re-arrange any of the games to take place during the winter break.
As it stands, Watford's rescheduled clash with Burnley will be the next top-flight fixture to go ahead on February 5, with it reported that a rule change is imminent that will require clubs to provide proof of four positive Covid-19 cases in order to request a postponement.
Premier League football will then resume on February 8 with Everton vs Newcastle, Burnley vs Man Utd and West Ham vs Watford.
Most other top-flight clubs will be back in action on the weekend of February 12, except for Chelsea, who won't return to domestic duty until the following week, after their trip to the United Arab Emirates for the FIFA Club World Cup.