Why Harambee Stars coaches will no longer receive closed contracts - Otieno

The revelation comes as the federation is embroiled in deep cases with three former tacticians who are demanding hefty fines after they were released

Football Federation (FKF) will stop giving future Harambee Stars coaches closed contracts, Chief Executive Officer Barry Otieno has revealed.

The decision comes after FKF was forced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to pay Adel Amrouche a fine amounting to Shs108 million for terminating his five-year contract after just 18-months in 2014.

FKF is also facing cases lodged by two other former Harambee Stars head coaches Bobby Williamson and Henri Michel.

Williamson is demanding Shs55 million while Michel wants Shs45 million from the federation for alleged illegal termination of their contracts.

“As a federation, we've agreed no coach will have a closed contract. Beginning with current coach Francis Kimanzi we have decided if we terminate your contract, we pay you for two months,” Otieno told The Star.

“We inherited problems from the previous regime and the federation is now expected to pay [Adel] Amrouche within one month to avoid Fifa sanctions.

“We have reached out to the government to help us pay.”

Otieno pointed fingers of blame to the Sam Nyamweya era at FKF as the source of the problems the current administration is facing.

“For all these coaches [Amrouche, Williamson and Michel], there was none we signed a contract with. Their agreements were there before we took over and when you inherit a federation, you inherit everything [good and bad],” the acting CEO said.

“Regrettably, we inherited many bad things but we must do something.”

The European-based court ruled FKF has to settle Amrouche's dues before the end of October or Kenya would be kicked out of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.