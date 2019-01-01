Why Gor Mahia's Ochieng will miss Ulinzi Stars clash - Polack

The British coach reveals to Goal the left-back will not be ready to face the Soldiers in a league match on Saturday

coach Steven Polack has revealed the reason why fit-again defender Wellington Ochieng will sit out the Kenyan Premier League ( ) clash against on Saturday.

The left-back has resumed training after he picked up an injury during their Caf Confederation Cup return leg fixture against Daring Club Motema Pembe away in Congo at the start of the month, which Gor Mahia lost 2-1 to exit the competition.

According to Polack, Ochieng has returned to training but he will not be fit to face the Soldiers because he lacks match fitness.

“[Ochieng] trained with us on Wednesday, he doesn’t have any trouble when he kicks the ball, however, he still lacks match fitness to be able to play in a competitive match,” Polack told Goal on Friday.

“We don’t want to rush him just because he has returned to training, we must be very cautious or else the player will be forced back to the treatment table. I want him to keep training with the rest of the squad and afterwards, I will know when to give him a match.”

On skipper Kenneth Muguna, who missed the team’s 2-0 win against FC in Mombasa owing to injury, Polack told Goal: “[Muguna] also came to training on Wednesday but I gave him another day off. I want to look at him on Friday and see whether he is ready to play.”

Asked about defender Maurice Ojwang, whom the club chairman Ambrose Rachier confirmed he has asked to leave, Polack said: “I have never seen the player, and I guess now it is four weeks since I saw him.

“I don’t know whether he has asked to leave the club, I have not been told anything nor heard about the same, but what I know the player walked away and has never reported to training. I also prefer to talk about the players I have in camp, not players I have not seen nor heard from them.”

Gor Mahia, who are topping the 18-team table, will face the Soldiers at Kisumu Stadium.