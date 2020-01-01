Why Gor Mahia & ‘three rebel clubs’ are facing axe from FKF Premier League

The federation boss Nick Mwendwa says they will not accommodate teams that have not signed the undertaking to kick off the season

The Football Federation (FKF) has warned ‘rebel’ clubs they will not take part in the FKF Premier League if they don’t sign the undertaking to start the 2020-21 season.

The 18 clubs in the top-flight are supposed to sign a commitment with the federation which will allow sponsors to disburse money into their accounts in readiness for the start of the new campaign.

However, four clubs led by champions , , Zoo FC, and are yet to sign the undertaking, and FKF president Nick Mwendwa has told Goal they face being kicked out of the league altogether.

“We don’t have time to waste, it is either they sign or they forget about playing in the league,” Mwendwa told Goal on Monday.

“We only have one league in Kenya which is run by FKF, so I don’t know which league the four clubs will play in, it is either they sign or forget participating in the same.

“The 14 clubs that have signed the undertaking means they will have their matches aired live by broadcast partners StarTimes, so what will happen will happen to those that have not signed?

"Do you think StarTimes will air matches of teams that have not signed? It is very simple, they must sign to be with us or else, they will not be part of us.”

Already 14 clubs have signed the undertaking with the FKF to start the league, they are Kakamega , AFC , , , , Bidco United, Nairobi City Stars, , , , Posta , Wazito, and .

On Sunday, the FKF issued a circular for testing all players and officials for Covid-19 ahead of the Premier League kick-off on November 28.

The four teams were not included in the schedule, which is set to kick off on November 23 and run through to November 25 in readiness for the first match of the season on Saturday.

According to the schedule obtained by Goal, the clubs to have their players and officials tested on November 23 are Bidco United, whose exercise will be held at Thika Stadium, Kariobangi Sharks (Utalii Grounds), KCB (Utalii Grounds), and Sofapaka at the same venue.

On November 24, Kakamega Homeboyz will be tested at Bukhungu Stadium, Wazito FC at Marist University College, Tusker at Utalii Grounds, Bandari at Mbaraki Sports Club, Nzoia Sugar at Sudi Stadium, Western Stima at Moi Stadium in Kisumu, and Posta Rangers at Utalii Grounds.

On November 25, the exercise will start with prompted side at Senede High School in Vihiga, AFC Leopards at De Paul Centre in Karen, and Nairobi City Stars at Ligi Ndogo grounds.

Despite the FKF setting November 28 as the date to kick off the new campaign, the government is yet to lift the ban on contact sports which includes football, Mwendwa is confident the league will kick off as planned.