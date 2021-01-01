Why Gor Mahia terminated Oliveira's contract - Rachier explains

After the club unveiled their new tactician, the K'Ogalo chairman shed some light on why his predecessor was let go

chairman Ambrose Rachier has stated the club let Roberto Oliveira leave since they could not wait for him to undergo the necessary processes to get his Caf A license for him to be eligible to coach the club.

On Sunday, January 10, the club confirmed Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto as their new head coach and the administrator took the opportunity to explain why the former Rayon Sports coach was relieved of his duties.

"It is hardly four months since we unveiled Robertinho Oliveira as our head coach," Rachier told Gor Mahia's online TV channel.

"But unfortunately, as we started our Caf campaign, [we realized there were changes] in regulations at the Caf headquarters. He was not qualified to sit on the bench as there was a requirement of a Caf A license which he did not have.

"It became necessary for him to go back to his country for equalization. He was required to undergo fresh training. With the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, he was not able to start his course until the beginning of this year."

Rachier has further explained the duration of time needed for the experienced coach to get accreditation to coach in Africa and why K'Ogalo could not wait for him.

"This course requires that he puts in 270 hours which, in our calculations, takes him three months from now," the Gor Mahia chairman continued.

"It is not possible for us to wait for him for three months to complete his course because even after completing, he will be required to submit these papers to Caf and it will take time for him to do the equalization.

"So we saw a long [waiting] time and that is not possible for us with the engagement we have. We have a league going on here, we have a Caf Confederation Cup campaign starting in February.

"We therefore mutually agreed with Robertinho to terminate that engagement and look for a new coach.

"It is on this background that we approached a very experienced coach Pinto who has a lot of experience in Africa and we thank him for accepting to be our new head coach."

Gor Mahia will play Napsa Stars in the final preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup.