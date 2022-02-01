Why Gor Mahia made U-turn on Nkata appointment and settled for German Andreas Spier

Gor Mahia have cancelled the appointment of Ugandan coach Paul Nkata and instead named Andreas Spier as their new coach.

The German tactician has been unveiled by the former FKF Premier League champions but no details were given on the length of the contract signed.

‘Welcome Andreas Spier’

“We are pleased to announce Andreas Spier from Germany as our new head coach,” Gor Mahia wrote on their official social media pages. “Welcome, Andreas.”

The new coach will be assisted by Michael Nam with Gor Mahia stating: “We are pleased to announce Michael Nam as our new assistant coach. Welcome, Michael.”

The appointment of Spier comes just three days after K’Ogalo announced they had hired the services of former Tusker coach Nkata to handle the side on a six-month deal until the end of the season.

“As a club, we have made a decision to part ways with head coach Mark Harrison, assistant coach Sammy Omollo, and goalkeeper trainer Jerim Onyango; Paul Nkata will take charge on an interim basis with the Youth Team coach Jared Otieno as his assistant while we search for a permanent replacement,” the club announced.

“We thank the three for services offered to the club.”

Why Gor turned down Nkata

GOAL can now exclusively reveal why Gor Mahia changed their minds on hiring Nkata, who was due in the country on Monday.

A source within the club has confirmed to GOAL the reason by stating: “We had appointed Nkata for the remainder of the season but our fans were not happy with the appointment because of the way he left the country.

“You know Nkata left his last work station at Kakamega Homeboyz because he was accused of allegedly fixing matches in the top-flight and his appointment was not received well with some of our fans.

“They felt we had erred and it was not in order to give him the job while he was yet to be cleared over the accusations.

“It is the main reason why we beat a hasty turn and went for Spier. We all know Andreas [Spier], he has been in Kenya before as the Technical Director of the national teams and so it was not difficult for us to give him the job.”

Meanwhile, Spier has served as the Technical Director of Kenyan football, a job he was given by the former FKF office led by Nick Mwendwa, in 2016 when he signed a two-year contract.

Previously he had worked in Rwanda as coach of Armee Patriotique Rwandaise Football Club (APR) as well as coach of the Rwandan national women’s football team.

Spier could be in charge of K’Ogalo when they take on Posta Rangers on Sunday.