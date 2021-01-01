Why Gor Mahia are struggling to win matches – Polack

The British tactician opens up on why the Kenyan champions will struggle to get positive results in the 2020-21 campaign

Former coach Steven Polack has blamed the club’s current poor run of results in both the Caf and FKF Premier League on the lack of stability at the club.

The British tactician, who left the club on mutual consent after guiding them to their 18th league title in the truncated 2019/20 season, believes the team will only start performing well if they stop the high number of players leaving every season because of financial issues.

K’Ogalo are currently staring at the exit in the Champions League after they suffered a humiliating 6-0 defeat to CR Belouizdad of in the first leg of the second preliminary round played on December 26 at Stade du 5 Juillet 1962 Stadium in Algiers.

Goals from Amir Sayoud, who scored a hat-trick, Hamza Bellahouel, Larbi Tabti, and Maecky Ngombo were enough to put Belouizdad on course to qualify for the next stage.

On the league front, Gor Mahia have not started well, as they struggled to edge out 1-0 in their season opener, before losing 2-1 to in their second match.

“You must remember how many new players they [Gor Mahia] have brought in again,” Polack told Goal on Saturday. “You need to get stability within the squad to get consistency and that takes time.

“Bringing too many players at once doesn’t help, as it takes time for them to gel together and that is the problem Gor Mahia are suffering from.

“The team will take time to regain consistency which we had built during my time [as the coach] because almost all the key players left, and now they have new players and also a new coach, it will take them time to get started.”

Last season, Gor Mahia lost a number of key players, including defender Joash Onyango, goalkeeper David Mapigano, Lawrence Juma, Wellington Ochieng; Elvis Ronack, Kennedy Otieno, Boniface Omondi, Peter Odhiambo, Dickson Ambundo, Juma Balinya, Clinton Okoth, Edwin Lavatsa, Shafik Batambuze, and Jackson Owusu.

In return, the Kenyan champions signed a record 17 players, among them Andrew Juma from ( ), Tito Okello (Vipers SC, ), Bertrand Nkofor (Al Mudhaibi FC, Oman), Jules Ulimwengu (Rayon Sports SC, Rwanda), John Macharia (FC Guria Lanchkuti, Georgia), Andrew Malisero (Commercial FC), Samuel Njau ( FC).

Other new faces include Benson Omalla (Western Stima), John Ochieng ( Sugar), Frank Odhiambo (Bongonaya FC), Gad Mathews (Kisumu All-Stars), Kennedy Odhiambo (Western Stima), Levis Poiyo (Nairobi City Stars), Dickson Rails (Masawa FC), Sydney Wahongo (Western Stima) and Kelvin Wesonga (Western Stima).

Gor Mahia are now preparing to face the North African giants in the return leg on January 6 at Nyayo Stadium needing a minor miracle to advance to the next round.