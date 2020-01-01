Why formation of women clubs needs more than money – Besiktas’ Akida

Kenya’s striker believes a lack of finances should not stop big clubs from forming sister clubs

Harambee Starlets forward Esse Akida has dismissed notions Kenyan Premier League ( ) clubs need money in order to form women's teams.

Akida, on Tuesday, called on , AFC and to form women’s teams as have done recently and has said a lack of financial resources should not be a hindrance at all.

“Who told you these big teams have money? Some of these foreign teams are in serious debt but they are debts taken on serious investments,” Akida argued on a Facebook post.

“Football is business and in business, you have to risk; they have risked and they always reaped benefits. The KWPL had sponsors at some point, it's sad they left.

“I believe now that they have a product, things will be up soon. But before that, we have to use what we have. Do you want the league to be scrapped because we don't have money?

“What will happen to the ladies who depend on those teams?”

The Kenyan forward also dismissed notions Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards' participation in the lower league will be unfair.

The Starlet believes Ingwe and K’Ogalo’s involvement, should they form sister teams, will not be unfair to other rivals as many have claimed.

“Surprised that some of you don't even realize there are laws in our country. For those who don't know, when you are to form a team, you'll have to start from the lowest point up,” she added.

“Whether you are from Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards or Mariakani FC at least that's the rule I know.”

Akida is confident the formation of women's clubs by big teams will help a lot of ladies launch their careers and get better teams thereafter.

“Earlier this year I think we had a number of ladies get teams abroad. Others were on the verge of sealing deals,” she concluded.

“Almost all of you were happy with the news. We all want our fellows to progress and these players were spotted somewhere there in . The national team coach picks these players from clubs.

“But when I request for our big clubs to have ladies’ teams to increase this number and scope, some of you are against it.

“Surely, where do you want these ladies you are proud of horn their skills? Where do you want those talented ladies in primary and secondary schools to trade? Where do you want them to showcase what they can do to the national team coach?”

The 27-year-old star played for KWPL sides Spedag FC and Thika Queens before moving abroad.