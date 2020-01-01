Why FKF should wait before providing road map for new season - Situma

The former Harambee Star believes it would be proper to see the reaction of the government before the federation plans ahead

Footballers Welfare Association (Kefwa) President James Situma has stated the reasons why the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) should wait a little before providing a road map for the 2020/21 season.

FKF cancelled all leagues in May due to the ongoing coronavirus restrictions and is expected to give a clear way on how next season will run.

The Federation of Football Associations (Fufa) has already given a tentative date of the resumption of its leagues following the abandonment of the 2019/20 season.

According to Fufa's projections, Ugandan teams might start their new season on October 17 but Situma feels FKF can wait a little longer.

"I think it is not proper for the federation to give a roadmap for the new season now because everyone is waiting to see what President Uhuru Kenyatta will say in the few coming days concerning the curfew and ban on public gatherings," Situma told Goal.

"We are still in partial lockdown and it is only wise to wait and see what the government will say. We will need a programme when everything is clear.

"We are hoping to re-open but again it is still a 50/50 situation and we should be ready to go with the decision of the state."

Following the recent approval of Fifa's further financial help for its Member Associations, Situma feels if the help is extended to players then it will be a great deal for them.

The FAs are expected to receive $1 million after the Fifa council unanimously approved the Covid‑19 relief plan.

"It is a plus for the players since they have experienced salary delays due to the ongoing pandemic," added the former and captain.

"These are men who earn their daily bread by playing and some have had their salaries cut so, I can admit it has been a very trying moment for our players indeed.

"So, something that brings a good initiative to take care of the players is welcome for us. I believe it will help so much before the players can get back to the pitch."

Fifa was clear its grants and loans can be extended to everyone in the footballing fraternity in each country.

"Both grants and loans can be directed by member associations to the wider football community in their respective territories, including clubs, players, leagues, or others that have been affected," Fifa said then.

The FKF is entitled to $1,000,000 from the Universal Solidarity Grant and $500,000 for Women's Football Support, which means the local FA would end up getting a total of $1,500,000 in the near future.