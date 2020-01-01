Why did Harambee Stars fail to break Comoros in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier?

The East African nation recorded their third straight draw in Group G and are on three points, two fewer than Les Coelacantes in top spot

"We gave our best because we wanted a win, but it turned out that our best was not enough," said Harambee Stars defender Erick Ouma after drew 1-1 with the Comoros in Wednesday's qualifier. "We are disappointed with the outcome, the draw is not enough for us."

M'changama Youssouf put Comoros ahead from a free-kick which was expertly taken after Victor Wanyama had been dispossessed and brought down his man, wrong-footing Arnold Origi in the Kenya goal, but Masoud Juma equalised for Harambee Stars in the second half after the visitors had been reduced to 10 men.

After keeping the Kenyan strikers at bay with a number of key saves, goalkeeper Ali Ahamada finally conceded in the 65th minute when Juma’s half-volley found the top corner as the hosts salvaged a point.

More teams

It was a third consecutive draw in Group G for the East Africa nation.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

What went wrong for Kenya, especially in the first half?

Harambee Stars looked the stronger side in the opening minutes, and were unlucky not to take a lead in the second minute when Ayub Timbe floated the ball in from the left-wing but Brian Mandela headed wide.

In the 11th minute, when Cliff Nyakeya ran fast down the right wing before passing the ball to Timbe on the left, but the winger was brought down and the subsequent calls for a penalty were dismissed by referee Mutaz Ibrahim.

"Failure to take chances earlier came back to haunt the team because Comoros settled and started to play their game," assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo told Goal.

"I am sure if Mandela could have scored that free header in the fifth minute, Kenya could have put the visiting team under pressure," he added. "Remember, prior to Wednesday's game, they had not conceded any goal.

"However, Harambee Stars failed to capitalize on the advantage and paid the price."

How did Michael Olunga's absence affect the team?

Juma, selected to replace the absent Olunga, was anonymous after the game started, and talked more than he played. However, this changed after the break as more balls came his way after making more runs and fewer complaints.

It changed in the second half; he had three clear chances, while in the first, he managed to beat the goalkeeper at a tight angle and cut back for Erick Johanna, who could not finish. He scored in the next attempt but with 10 minutes to go, failed to beat the goalkeeper in a one-on-one situation.

Despite putting an improved performance as compared to initial matches, some argue Olunga could have done better.

"Masoud Juma has played well despite being unattached, we brought him into the game hoping he will score and he has not disappointed," Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost Mulee told Goal after the game, "but to be honest, we have missed Olunga in the game but there is nothing we could do owing to the Covid-19 situation.

"We just have to do with the available players."

The coach's sentiments were echoed by Ouma, who felt Juma was okay but the Kashiwa Reysol striker was missed.

"It is all about one using his chance and Masoud Juma used his well; he was trusted to guide us in the attacking department, and he scored a goal. He did his job," the 25-year old said. "Yes, we would have loved to have Olunga in the team, but his absence meant someone else has a chance to prove what he can do, but yes, we missed [Olunga]."

Lack of a creative midfielder in the team

Despite enjoying the lion's share of possession, the Harambee Stars could not find a way of breaking down their 10-men opponents for the majority of the contest.

"We lacked composure in front of the goal and ended up missing the chances we created," Mulee stated. "Comoros also defended with zeal, they had eight players behind the ball and it was hard for us to break their defence.

"In the end, it worked for them because they managed to get a point away."

Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna might be a solution for Kenya away in Moroni.

Is the dream over for Kenya?

After three Group G games, Kenya have not yet registered a win; they started with a 1-1 draw in Alexandria, against the hosts before being held by the same margin by Togo and Comoros respectively.

Article continues below

Wednesday's draw puts Kenya in a tricky situation considering two of their remaining three matches are to be played away. The first will be on Sunday with the islanders, before playing Togo. Then they finish against at home.

"We are still in the race because the leaders have five points, and we are on three," Ouma opined, "If we win Sunday's game, we will be in a good position to advance; we have no alternative but to give our best. The ball is in our court and we have to give the fans something to smile about."

Harambee Stars will leave for Comoros hoping to create and take their chances to stand a chance of playing in the finals.