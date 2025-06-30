Why Crystal Palace's Europa League fate still hangs in the balance as John Textor-owned Lyon fight against relegation to Ligue 2 - explained

Crystal Palace’s Europa League fate continues to hang in the balance, with Lyon’s appeal against relegation in France complicating matters.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Lyon, who finished sixth in Ligue 1 last season, have been removed from the French top flight due to supposed breaches of financial regulations. They are, as expected, contesting that ruling.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Palace were hoping to have a decision on their European involvement for 2025-26 made by now. The FA Cup winners face being removed from the Europa League due to co-ownership rules - despite John Textor selling his 43 per cent stake in the club to New York Jets owner Woody Johnson.

DID YOU KNOW?

As Textor is also a major shareholder at Lyon and did not part with his stake in Palace before the March 1 deadline, the Eagles run the risk of being demoted to the Conference League. That could, according to The i, still happen if Lyon are successful in their bid to get a shock relegation overturned.

TELL ME MORE

UEFA has announced that it is postponing a decision on continental club matters until the situation in Lyon has been resolved. The i claims that their case could be heard next week, but there are fears the process could drag on for some time yet.

WHAT NEXT FOR CRYSTAL PALACE?

If Lyon’s appeal has not been heard by the new deadline, which will be before the Europa League play-off draw on August 4, then Palace would remain in the Europa League. A protracted saga is causing headaches for all concerned, with nobody clear on where they stand.