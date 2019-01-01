Why coach Mbungo has not left AFC Leopards yet

The tactician had said he was leaving the club due to unpaid salary for the last five months

AFC head coach Casa Mbungo has explained why he is still at the club despite claiming to have resigned on Saturday.

Mbungo, in an interview with Goal, said he was leaving the club due to non-payment of his salaries for the last five months. On Sunday, the Rwandan tactician says he has given AFC Leopards a 15-day notice to settle his dues and if that is not going to be possible, he will have no option but to leave.

“I have handed a 15-day notice that if the situation will not improve, I will have to leave. I am planning to go home if I do not get my pay within those days,” Mbungo told Goal.

The former Police FC coach said on December 14 he was leaving the club he helped dodge relegation last season without ill-feeling.

“Yes, I have resigned because things have become very tough. I am leaving AFC Leopards without an ill-feeling in me but I hope everyone will understand the situation which has forced me to tender my resignation,” Mbungo told Goal on Saturday.

Since AFC Leopards lost their shirt sponsor SportPesa, they have been experiencing financial hitches and players, together with the coaching staff have not been paid for the last couple of months.

Already striker Ismailia Diarra, midfielders Tresor Ndikumana and Vincent Habamahoro have left Ingwe a few days ago after they had served letters of termination of their contracts with the Football Federation (FKF) and the club.

Defender Soter Kayumba was the first player to exit AFC Leopards and has already joined APR of Rwanda.

Mbungo was appointed the club's coach in February this year and signed a two-year deal to replace Serbian Marko Vasiljevic.

He is expected to be on the touchline in their Sunday game against at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.