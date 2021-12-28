Why cash-strapped Mathare United want Tusker FKF Premier League game postponed

Cash-strapped Mathare United have asked the Football Kenya Federation Committee to release grants early or else have their match against Tusker postponed.



The 2008 Premier League champions cited lack of funds and sponsorship as reasons why they are likely to forfeit their future matches.



When the interim body took charge of the league, it promised to remit funds to the clubs - both in the top tier and in the second division - but according to the Slum Boys, no money from the normalisation committee has reached their accounts.

Cash Crisis



"As I explained at our breakfast ten days ago, many companies drastically cut their marketing budgets since the Covid-19 pandemic started in March 2020," a letter obtained by GOAL and signed by Mathare's chair, Bob Munro, read.

"As a result, there have been no new corporate sponsors for any FKF PL clubs except several betting companies.



"Moreover, even betting companies drastically cut their club sponsorships as well, leaving the affected clubs with a budget deficit which they can’t cover as other potential sponsors are reluctant to share a shirt with a betting company.



"So, despite our best efforts with over a dozen potential sponsors, our club has not been able to secure a sponsor for this season. We have only barely managed to honour our ten matches so far thanks to loans from sympathetic friends plus the previous FKF grants which ceased with the appointment of the FKF caretaker committee in early November.



"We were encouraged when the FKF CC announced on December 1, that each FKF PL club will receive an initial grant of Ksh300,000 which would help in paying most of the costs for one away match outside Nairobi. However, despite many recent promises, that initial grant has still not been sent to our club or, apparently, to any other FKF PL club either.



"Without that promised grant but with further and final loans from sympathetic friends, our club barely managed to honour our last three matches and maintain our proud record of honouring all previous matches in the 28-year history of our club.



"As our club has now exhausted our capacity to borrow more funds, we request the FKF caretaker committee to either send the initial grant of Ksh 300,000 tomorrow or postpone our match with Tusker FC scheduled for this Thursday.



"In her email reply to our club last Thursday, the Head of Secretariat [Lindah Ogutu] reassuring stated that the FKF caretaker committee is determined to ensure that 'no club collapses over financial instability.



"Based on recent discussions with other FKF PL club chairmen, please note if far larger FKF caretaker committee grants are not made early next week then Mathare United and several other clubs will not be able to honour their subsequent matches in January and will sadly collapse."



The Aaron Ringera-led body has only postponed one game - Gor Mahia vs Posta Rangers - after the former asked for the rescheduling of the game last week.