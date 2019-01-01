Why beating AFC Leopards is easier than Gor Mahia - Omino

The tactician reveals he received less support by officials and fans when playing for K'Ogalo as opposed to Ingwe

Kisumu All-Stars head coach Henry Omino admits it is easier to beat AFC as opposed to owing to divided interest in the Nyanza region.

The veteran tactician will be playing the defending champions K'Ogalo this weekend in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Saturday.

"When playing AFC Leopards, everybody is behind the team because no one is associated with the club, but it changes when playing Gor Mahia," Omino told Goal on Friday.

"Some officials are so much into Gor to support any other team including their own. I remember in one of my former sides, everybody else was supporting K'Ogalo apart from me and my assistant coach.

"In such a situation, it is tough to motivate the players to get a win. However, against Leopards, everybody is psyched and players give their best to defeat them."

Omino says he is preparing well for the game against the defending champions at home this weekend.

"It is a derby, we have our die-hard fans in Kisumu and Gor have a massive following here, but we will give our best," the tactician concluded.

The team is currently 15th on the log after managing to get nine points from 12 games.