Why AFC Leopards trained inside a hotel ahead of FKF Premier League duel against Kakamega Homeboyz

After travelling for eight hours westwards, Ingwe could not hold their sessions on a pitch due to bad weather

Ahead of a crucial Football Kenya Federation Premier League game against Kakamega Homeboyz on Sunday, AFC Leopards were forced to hold part of their training sessions in a hotel.

Leopards and Homeboyz will face off during the Ingo Derby at the Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday.

"Due to a huge storm and torrential rain, we had to improvise an aerobic session at the hotel! Mood is excellent," head coach Patrick Aussems, whose side is yet to lose in their last 16 games, tweeted.

Homeboyz must win the duel in order to keep their title dreams alive. They are on 57 points, just like reigning champions Tusker, who have played one more game. The Brewers – who are not in action until June 5, when they will face Bidco United - are at the top courtesy of a superior goal difference.

As the Premier League nears the homestretch, Kakamega Homeboyz – who are on the verge of winning their first top-tier title - must be aware of the threat AFC Leopards pose. In the last 16 games, Ingwe are yet to lose as they have been on a resurgent trajectory.

"We have three games left before the season comes to an end and this is a race that will go all the way to the wire," Homeboyz’s coach, Bernard Mwalala, told Standard Sports.

"We keep motivating the players and I am confident that by the end of the last match, we will be at the top of the log."

On his part, AFC Leopards’ Aussems has promised a fight as they face their opponents.

"We take one game at a time and on Sunday we focus on Homeboyz," the former Simba SC head coach said.

"We understand they need this win more than us, but we will be there to compete and try and collect maximum points."

Meanwhile, Nzoia Sugar will host KCB at Sudi Stadium, Talanta and Kariobangi Sharks will square it out in Nairobi, Wazito FC will play Bidco, and Gor Mahia will be up against Nairobi City Stars in the other games.