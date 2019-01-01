Why AFC Leopards can beat Gor Mahia, Selebwa explains

The former Ingwe tactician believes the signings made at The Den are of immense quality and can help the team win the Mashemeji Derby

Tactician Gilbert Selebwa believes AFC are better placed to win Mashemeji Derby against on Sunday than they have been in recent times.

Leopards have not won any of their last seven league matches against their bitter rivals, managing a single draw and losing the remaining six games. The former Shabana FC coach believes Ingwe are on the right track and it will be evident on Sunday.

"For the past three years Gor Mahia have been dominating the Mashemeji Derby, but it is bound to change," Selebwa told NTV Sport.

"Gor have been beating Leopards left, right, and centre because of the good signings they have been making. However, new Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda has been doing better at Leopards, and the current players are of good quality and I believe Ingwe will roar on Sunday."

Selebwa believes striker John Makwatta will have an impact on Sunday owing to his recent form.

"[Makwatta] has been excellent for Leopards and that is why he has managed to score five goals this season. Gor Mahia are struggling in the attacking department, and it might come back to haunt them on Sunday," the tactician concluded.

The match will kick-off at 15.00 hours EAT.