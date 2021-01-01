Why AFC Leopards are set to reject Kimani’s resignation

The tactician informed the players of his decision to walk out after a Sunday stalemate against the Green Army at Kasarani

AFC Leopards will reject Anthony Kimani’s resignation when he officially tenders his letter, Goal can exclusively report.

Kimani – who was acting on an interim basis – informed the players that the Mashemeji derby action was his last duties with the club as he planned to walk out and pursue other ambitions.

However, a source at the club has now revealed to Goal that the administrative hierarchy of AFC Leopards are united and have decided not to accept Kimani’s resignation.

“The board is united on that matter and every official is of the opinion Kimani’s resignation will not be accepted under any circumstances,” the source said in a Monday interview with Goal.

“We want to keep him at the club, he is a resource we will not accept to lose to anyone especially our local rivals.

"AFC Leopards want to keep him because he understands the team, he has created great chemistry with the players and above all has done a good job which we have seen, the players have appreciated and even the fans are happy.

“We want him to remain in order to help the transition. You know Patrick Aussems is in the country and he needs a trusted ally to help him with the job. And who is the man to help if it is not Modo [Kimani]?”

Kimani has twice acted as AFC Leopards interim head coach - first when Casa Mbungo left in December 2019 when financial turmoil at the Den became unbearable and after Tomas Trucha – who cited life threats and insecurity as reasons for his resignation – left after leading Ingwe in the opening game against Tusker.

As news of Kimani’s resignation was revealed, AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda was categorical that he was still in the dark over the issue.

Article continues below

“I have heard rumours Kimani has left after the derby but as a club, we have not received any letter from him on the same,” Shikanda said on Sunday.

“I can only comment further on the matter when I get his letter, for now, I don’t know if he has resigned.”

It is now a matter of waiting and seeing whether Kimani will be part of the technical bench when Ingwe visit Bandari for the next Premier League action.