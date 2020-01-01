Why 2020 has been good for women football so far - FC Ramat HaSharon's Akida

The striker points out the reports some Kenyan footballers will be joining teams in Europe as a sign of good things ahead

and FC Ramat HaSharon striker Esse Akida has explained why the beginning of 2020 has been good for Harambee Starlets.

After clinching their maiden Cecafa Senior Women Championship title last year in , a number of players have been linked with big moves to Europe and Akida says those reports are worth celebrating.

Eldoret Falcons duo goalkeeper Annette Kundu and defender Ruth Ingosi are set to join Lakatamia FC of Cyprus while Mwanahalima Adam is close to joining Swedish top-flight side Djugardens IF.

Cynthia Shilwatso could be headed to too to join a second-tier side while Vivian Corazone Aquino is on the verge of signing for Spanish top-flight outfit .

“It has been a good start to the year for women footballers in Kenya,” Akida wrote on her Facebook page.

“Personally, I have been thrilled with the news some of my colleagues will be making moves abroad to progress their careers. It’s the best feeling any footballer would dream of.

“These are wins for women and girls but most importantly wins for women football.

“But these moves were not necessitated from trees. These are the fruits of the hard work done by clubs in the Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL), the federation, the national teams and you, the fans. Yes, fans; you've always played a big role.”

The former Spedag and Thika Queens striker revealed the main reason why fans must fill stadiums once KWPL starts.

“So, as the KWPL kicks-off this weekend, mine is to request the fans to visit the games. We appreciate the good work you’ve done for us through the years despite most of you not having specific teams. In your free time, please just pop up and attend the games,” she stated.

“The support will go a long way of pushing the girls. They might not say it but they need it. It’s a plea and a cry. A request that as you attend the games, consider those women's games in your diary too.”

Akida also urged the clubs to make sure they make the games attractive to fans even though they might not have the economic muscle to do so.

“For the clubs, do all you can to promote your teams. Invite the fans, entertain them and tap on their goodwill. Make the women's game attractive. It can be done and FKF cannot do it alone,” she concluded.

“Things might be tough but use the little resources you have to the maximum.”

Once the season starts, Vihiga Queens will set to defend the title they have won in the last three consecutive seasons.