Whole France squad trains ahead of World Cup final despite virus breakout

The entire French squad were seen training ahead of their 2022 World Cup final against Argentina amid a virus breakout in the camp.

Entire French squad trained

Players back from illness

France meet Argentina in World Cup final

WHAT HAPPENED? While Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot missed the semi-final tie against Morocco due to illness, Aurelien Tchouameni and Theo Hernandez missed training on Friday. Kingsley Coman, Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate also contracted the same virus and fell ill. But much to France manager Didier Deschamps' relief, all the players are now back in training and are likely to be available for the final.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Deschamps had stated that the air-conditioning inside the stadiums in Qatar resulted in his players getting sick. Earlier in the tournament, Brazil players also complained about similar flu-like symptoms.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Les Bleus have an opportunity to equal Italy and Brazil's record of winning back-to-back World Cup titles as they have made it to the final for the second time in a row.