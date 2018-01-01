Live Scores
AFF Championship

Who is your 2018 AFF Championship Best Player?

Last updated
Comments()
Getty
Choose your best 2018 AFF Championship player and young player!

The 2018 AFF Championship comes to its end with Vietnam capturing their second ever title, with a final win of 3-2 on aggregate against Malaysia. Goal now calls upon all Southeast Asian football fans to pick their best player and best youth player through this poll!

STAGE ONE OF THE POLL WILL BE CLOSED ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 21.

BEST PLAYER

Editors' Picks

 

 

 

BEST YOUNG PLAYER

 

 

 

BEST XI AND BEST HEAD COACH

Take part in the poll by clicking on this link!

 

Keep updated on the 2018 AFF Championship!

Malaysia 2018 AFF Championship banner

Follow Goal Malaysia 's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from the AFF Championship!

Next article:
Sofapaka's bluntness a cause for concern for coach Melis Medo
Next article:
Man Utd's new interim manager: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer profiled
Next article:
Manchester United appoint Solskjaer as manager until end of the season
Next article:
Fletcher tells Pogba: You're not bigger than Mourinho & social post was totally out of order
Next article:
Why Zidane would be foolish to take the Man United job
Close