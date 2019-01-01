'Who wouldn't want to enjoy players like Neymar?' - Suarez responds to reports linking PSG star to Barca

The Brazilian is linked with a return to his former club and his old team-mate would seemingly like to have the star forward back

Luis Suarez would seemingly welcome Neymar back to , recalling one of the best years of his career alongside the Brazilian and Lionel Messi.

Neymar, 27, is linked with a return to the champions, two years after making a €222 million switch to .

According to Globo Esporte, Barca may pay €100 million (£90m/$112m) to bring Neymar back to the club he spent four seasons while also including Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic or Samuel Umtiti to help sweeten the deal.

The international spent four seasons at Barca before his move, including winning a treble in 2014-15.

In total, Neymar made 186 appearances for the club, scoring 105 goals while capturing eight total trophies during his time alongside Suarez and Messi.

Suarez said he would be happy to see Neymar, who is sidelined with an ankle injury that will keep him out of the entire Copa America, back at Camp Nou.

"I was privileged to fulfil one of the best years of my life as a football player at Barcelona next to the best in the world, Messi, and the second best in the world, Neymar," the international told RAC1 on Monday.

"For me, it was one of the best moments I've ever lived, won the treble."

Suarez added: "Who would not want to enjoy players like Ney?

"But he belongs to PSG and these are things that are always talked about during the market."

Barcelona team-mate Arturo Vidal echoed Suarez's sentiment, even if he never got to play with the Brazil star himself.

Vidal, who started in 's 4-0 Copa win over Japam in the two-time defending champions' Copa America opener, joined Barcelona this past season after previously featuring at and .

And the Chile midfielder says that Neymar remains a beloved figure in the dressing room, and a payer good enough to come back and help guide the pursuit of more trophies.

"It would be lovely if he wanted to come (back to Barcelona)," Vidal said following Chile's win. "He won everything, everyone likes him there."



Neymar has helped lead PSG to two consecutive titles, having scored 51 goals in 58 total appearances.

However, the club has struggled in their pursuit of the elusive title, having fallen to in the Round of 16 this season.