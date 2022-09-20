'Who is Nick Mwendwa?' - Kenyans react after embattled FKF head returns

The administrator returned to the Kasarani offices for the first time in 10 months and while some support the move, others are against it

On Tuesday, embattled Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa returned to Goal Post where the offices are located.

The administrator had been locked out of the residence in November 2021, alongside his staff, after the Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed disbanded FKF for alleged graft.

A couple of days ago, Mwendwa wrote to Fifa stating he is back at the helm of Kenyan football and on Tuesday, he led his staff into the offices that, until then, had been closed.

Mwendwa termed the return to the office as 'freedom'. "Let's do this. Freedom is here!" He tweeted.

In a statement to the public, Amina insisted what Mwendwa had done was unlawful.

"My attention has been drawn to a break-in at the FKF offices at Kasarani. The information is that the break-in was led by indicted FKF officials, who were legally removed following an inspection by the Office of the Sports Registrar," she said in a statement obtained by GOAL.

Not everyone was amused by the Mwendwa announcement and they made it clear on their social media platforms.

"As long as Nick Mwendwa is in charge of FKF, Harambee stars and Harambee starlets will continue to watch continental and world competitions like the World Cup on their TV sets. The guy is incompetent but speaks a lot without action," Ndiindi Nyoro opined.

Henry Abisai felt the vocal administrator had a hidden agenda, "Nick Mwendwa is just there to talk a lot but doing nothing, he has come back to use FKF money to sponsor his team [Kariobangi Sharks," he wrote.

According to Onjili, the embattled head is not the right man for the job and should not be given a chance, "The appointment of the next Sports CS may have been decided, I respect that," he tweeted.

"But, do not allow a return of Nick Mwendwa to the game. The many kids kicking a ball barefoot, on dusty pitches need to dream again. They need hope that football will be respected once again."

"Who is Nick Mwendwa to think that he is above the law? This guy has an active case in court!" Maxon Airo queried.

For Sally Bolo, it is a step forward to good things in Kenya's footballing scene, "With the opening of Kandanda House today by Nick Mwendwa and his executive members, 50% of Fifa's demands have been met.

"As a result, we anticipate that the ban will be lifted by next week. I just hope we learned a few lessons and will get our house in order."

"The way he [Mwendwa] has expressed his views depicts to me that he has come with a full force in bringing change to FKF. I hope he will work with us," Rotich Cheryot seemed to agree with her.

Shervin Ndubi feels the embattled head is the best thing to ever happen in the last 10 years or so.

"Nick Mwendwa is arguably the best FKF President in a long time Kenya has had over the last decade or two. Amina Mohammed should vacate her office or allow Nick Mwendwa to perform his duty and launch the Premier League already as we wait for FIFA to lift the ban.

"I don't purport to speak for everyone, but coaches have had a hard time getting licenses during this period of the transition committee. If having Nick Mwendwa back in office means resumption of normalcy, so be it," Victor Rop concluded.