Who is Jamie Redknapp's wife? Louise Redknapp's net worth & how much the former Strictly star earns

Jamie Redknapp's ex-wife has relaunched her solo singing career following stints with Strictly Come Dancing alongside a West End role

Louise Redknapp became famous in her own right after the success of UK pop group Eternal in the early 1990s, before she pursued her own solo career shortly after.

Her marriage to former and midfielder Jamie Redknapp solidified her fame, and the singer has gone on to appear in several reality shows such as 'The Apprentice' and 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Following her separation from Jamie, she has still kept her surname but continues to go by simply the moniker 'Louise' for her solo music work.

Goal takes a look at Louise's net worth, how much she earns, charity work and more.

What is Louise Redknapp's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Louise's net worth is at an estimated £3.9 million ($5m). Her ex-husband Jamie, according to the same source, is worth £15m ($20m).

What does Louise Redknapp do?

Louise was married to former footballer Jamie, with the couple marrying in 1998 and formally separating in 2017. The pair have two children together, with their second child Beau was named as a tribute to Jamie's father, the football manager Harry Redknapp, because Harry was born in Bow.

She was a member of R&B girl group Eternal, who debuted in 1993 with a quadruple-platinum studio album 'Always & Forever'. In 1995, she left the group to embark on a solo career, releasing platinum-selling records 'Naked', 'Woman In Me' and 'Elbow Reach'.

She has since sold over 5 million records in the UK, with an additional 15 million records worldwide.

Alongside her music career, Louise has worked as a television presenter and was a judge on the UK version of 'So You Think You Can Dance'. In 2016, she reached the final in the 14th series of BBC One's 'Strictly Come Dancing' and has re-ignited her solo music career.

Since March, she joined the West End production of '9 to 5', playing the role of Violet Newstead at London's Savoy Theatre until June 2019.

What sponsorship deals does Louise Redknapp have?

Louise collaborates with Gousto Cooking, a company that delivers fresh ingredients to your doorstep.

What charity work does Louise Redknapp do?

Louise frequently delves into fashion and jewellery when she's not focusing on her music career, and has, in the past, designed custom, personalised name necklaces with 20 per cent of all proceeds going to the charity Spread Some Sunshine.

Spread Some Sunshine is a UK charity that entertainment and recreational activities for terminally ill and bereaved children by way of colour and music therapy.

She is also frequently involved in a variety of women's charities dealing with women's issues, and has appeared on BBC Radio's 'Woman's Hour' show speaking on topics such as the tampon tax.

Her 2003 single 'Pandora's Kiss"/"Don't Give Up, was released to raise money for Breast Cancer Care's "Tickled Pink" campaign.

Louise also travelled to Uganda in 2011 to see how the money raised from that year's Red Nose Day events were aiding children from impoverished backgrounds to receive formal education.

"Seeing this project and meeting these girls has been an amazing experience," she said at the time.

"It's shown me that for these girls going to school isn't just about learning to read and write but also about gaining the life skills that will help them make more informed choices in the future.

"All the girls I met are so happy to be at school and are really excited about their futures. Saying that, although they're really happy and huge steps are being made there is still a long way to go. I've seen a huge amount of poverty which will stay with me forever."

How many social media followers does Louise Redknapp have?

Louise boasts 624k Instagram followers at the time of writing, regularly posting photos of her solo career and occasional photos of her and her children.

She still has a way to go before catching up to her ex-husband on the social platform, however, with the ex-Liverpool captain sporting 1m followers on the social media platform.