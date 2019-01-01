Who is in charge of KPL? Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay fumes again

K’Ogalo coach takes a swipe at the league runners after the team is lined up to play a league match during the Fifa break

Hassan Oktay is not happy that is being forced to play a league match during the international break.

The Cypriot coach has once again taken issues with the Kenyan Premier League Limited for rescheduling their match against to Saturday, a weekend when national teams will be involved in Afcon qualifiers and friendly matches.

“Who is in charge of ? Why should they force Gor Mahia to play against Ulinzi Stars when we have five players on duty with their national teams?

“It is an international break and league matches are not supposed to be played. I just don’t understand,” Oktay told Goal in an interview.

Oktay confirmed that Gor Mahia have five players out on international duty and as a rule, the match should be called off.

The five include Philemon Otieno, Joash Onyango and Francis Kahata ( ), Francis Mustafa (Burundi) and Jacques Tuyisenge (Rwanda).

“You don’t need someone to tell you that during the international break, all league matches are postponed. We have five players away and someone wants Gor Mahia to still play and challenge for the title. I am yet to understand, who runs the KPL because the decisions they make are shocking, to say the least.

“Why is it that they have postponed the match involving ? Are they different or very special than some of the clubs in the league?

K'Ogalo is currently sitting joint second with Bandari at the 18-team table.