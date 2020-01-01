Premier League

Who are penalty takers for each of the Premier League clubs in 2020-21?

Goal
Comments()
Mohamed Salah Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal 2020-21
Getty/Goal
Here's what you need to know about which players are their club's dedicated penalty-kick takers, as well as some deputy options for your fantasy team

Premier League Fantasy Football enthusiasts will be eager to fill their team with the best penalty-takers in order to earn maximum points in the event of a spot-kick being awarded.

So which penalty-takers should you be signing for your Fantasy Football team?

Goal takes a look.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    Who are the Premier League penalty takers this season?

    When you're choosing your forwards for your Fantasy Team, you might be tempted to sign a striker who's a noted penalty-taker and has a good conversion rate from the spot.

    Of course, the penalty takers for each team are never set in stone. Some clubs might have a consistent, dedicated penalty-taker at all times, but sometimes, things change - and some last-minute decisions on who is to assume spot-kick duties might arrive.

    Additionally, there is the chance that the dedicated spot-kick taker has been subbed off or is simply not on the pitch at the time of the penalty being awarded.

    Article continues below

    Still, we've rounded up a list of each club's primary, as well as secondary, penalty takers in the table below, and the players who have the best chance of being picked to convert a spot-kick.

    The primary penalty takers have been listed, and we've provided their deputy penalty-takers should the first-choice be unavailable to step up.

    Team Primary penalty taker Secondary penalty taker(s)
    Arsenal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Alexandre Lacazette
    Aston Villa Anwar El Ghazi Jack Grealish, Conor Hourihane
    Brighton Neal Maupay Jay Rodriguez, Pascal Gross
    Burnley Ashley Barnes Chris Wood
    Chelsea Jorginho Timo Werner
    Crystal Palace Luka Milivojevic Christian Benteke, Jordan Ayew
    Everton Gylfi Sigurdsson James Rodriguez
    Fulham Aleksandar Mitrovic Tom Cairney
    Leeds Mateusz Klich Patrick Bamford
    Leicester City Jamie Vardy James Maddison
    Liverpool Mohamed Salah James Milner
    Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, 
    Manchester United Bruno Fernandes Marcus Rashford
    Newcastle Matt Ritchie Callum Wilson
    Sheffield United Oliver Norwood Billy Sharp, David McGoldrick
    Southampton Danny Ings James Ward-Prowse
    Tottenham Harry Kane Dele Alli, Heung-min Son
    West Brom Charlie Austin Kenneth Zohore
    West Ham Mark Noble Michail Antonio
    Wolves Raul Jimenez Ruben Neves

    Close