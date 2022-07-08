Which football team does 2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios support?

The Australian is an avid follower of football and stays up late to watch his favourite team in action

Nick Kyrgios has made his way to a first Wimbledon final, but do not be surprised if the Australian appears for training wearing a football jersey.

The tennis superstar is an avid follower of the beautiful game and despite his hectic training schedule, tries to find the time to watch his favourite team in action.

Although he never ventured to try out a professional career in the sport, he has always admired and loved watching the sport. Which mast are his colours nailed to? GOAL takes a look...

Which football team does Nick Kyrgios support?

Kyrgios may have been born in Australia, but he has always closely followed the Premier League. He is a huge fan of Tottenham Hotspur and tries to catch them in action whenever possible.

"Whenever Spurs are playing, I try to watch them, even with the time difference in Australia. The last match I watched was about 2 am in the morning," he stated in 2014 to the official website of the club.

In 2015, he also paid a visit to the training facilities of the north London club.

"It was awesome seeing the players and the training facility - I've never seen anything like it before," he quipped on the experience.

The Australian ace even turned up for training in Wimbledon at SW19 wearing a Tottenham shirt in 2017. Nike sponsors both Kyrgios and the English top-flight outfit.

It is also believed that the 27-year-old supports North Melbourne FC in the Australian Football League.

Which other sport does Nick Kyrgios follow?

Kyrgios also likes to watch basketball. He is an ardent fan of NBA team the Boston Celtics and on several occasions has mentioned that he "bleeds green". He stays up until 4 am and boasts of having a "ridiculous" number of Celtic's jerseys.

"Everything in my brain always goes back to basketball. Everything is a basketball analogy. I’ll sit around with my mates and try to match people on tour with their NBA counterpart,” Kyrgios has said.

"Roger Federer? Oh, he’s Ray Allen, bro. So professional, day in, day out. He just gets the job done. He’s a Ray Allen for sure. You can banter about that stuff for ages.

"What I love about playing hoops is the team aspect. You look at a team like the [Golden State] Warriors, and their passing and chemistry are so incredible. It’s a different kind of sport. I just love it," he added.

In 2020, he made an appearance at the Australian Open wearing a LeBron James jersey during a practice session.

Recently he has even admitted to throwing tennis matches if his favourite team has lost in basketball.

"I've literally thrown tennis matches if they've lost in like, double-overtime," Kyrgios told the Tennis Channel, following his victory over Filip Krajinovic in the second round of 2022 Wimbledon.

"If someone plays me and they know the Celtics have lost, that's your chance. That is for sure your chance, to play me on that day," he revealed.