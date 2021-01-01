Whether Bidco United finish second or 15th it matters not as long as we survive - Akhulia

The debutants have started the season well and are currently seventh on the table

Bidco United head coach Anthony Akhulia has insisted his main target in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League this season is to survive.

The Thika-based charges were promoted to the Kenyan top tier this season and have surprised many with their decent results.

They are currently placed in the seventh position on the table having collected 21 points from 15 matches they have played.

The soft-speaking tactician has now revealed his target for the team in their debut season.

"We have come a long way and finally we are dining with the big boys," Akhulia told Goal on Monday.

"My main objective this season is to help the team survive. It does not matter whether we finish the league on top or second, or even 15th as long as we survive.

"From there we will have enough experience on how to approach our second season in the league and set attainable objectives."

On Saturday, Bidco were away to Wundanyi Stadium where they played Sofapaka FC and settled for a goalless draw. However, the tactician believes the officials made wanting decisions that denied his team maximum points.

"We played the game well according to the plan and I take the one point," Akhulia added.

"But there were obvious calls that went against us; for example, Erick Gichimu was fouled by the last man when clear on goal, and we were surprised the referee yellow carded the involved player instead of sending him off.

"It was a big decision that might have impacted the outcome of the game and we complained about the same.

"Apart from that incident, we played well and limited Sofapaka on the ball; even their chances came late into the game."

Prior to their game against Batoto ba Mungu, the debutants had defeated Tusker 2-1 and Akhulia explained what the results meant to his players.

"They are big points for us in the sense that they help in building our confidence in the league," he concluded.

"We are taking every game with the seriousness it deserves. No team is underrated; our aim remains one, give the best with a target of maximum points. It is always the same regardless of who we are playing."