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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoNetherlands
Johan Cruijff ArenA
team-logoGreece
Celine Abrahams
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Where to watch the Netherlands v Greece: TV channel, online live stream, start time and recent form of both teams

Netherlands vs Greece
UEFA Nations League A
TV Guide & Streaming
Netherlands
Greece

An overview of where to watch the match between the Netherlands and Greece, along with the latest team news.

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crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5
Johan Cruijff ArenA

Netherlands v Greece: TV channel and live streams

Fans in the Netherlands can watch the match live on Ziggo Go and Canal+. Use the links below to activate your subscription and stream the match.

Ziggo Go

Ziggo Go

Watch here

Canal+

Canal+

Watch here

Team news & squads

Netherlands vs Greece Probable lineups

4-3-3
Netherlands crest
Netherlands
NED
Formation
Greece crest
Greece
GRE
4-4-2
B. VerbruggenB. VerbruggenM. van de VenM. van de VenD. DumfriesD. DumfriesJ. TimberJ. TimberJ. van HeckeJ. van HeckeQ. TimberQ. TimberF. de JongF. de JongJ. VeermanJ. VeermanC. GakpoC. GakpoC. SummervilleC. SummervilleD. MalenD. MalenK. TzolakisK. TzolakisK. KoulierakisK. KoulierakisK. MavropanosK. MavropanosK. TsimikasK. TsimikasG. VagiannidisG. VagiannidisC. TzolisC. TzolisG. MasourasG. MasourasT. AndroutsosT. Androutsosteam-logoD. KourbelisF. IoannidisF. IoannidisV. PavlidisV. Pavlidis
Greece crest
Greece
GRE
4-3-3
Netherlands

Starting XI

Greece

Manager

  • X. Hernandez
  • I. Jovanovic

Virgil van Dijk and Brian Brobbey are unavailable for the Netherlands. Both have been deemed unfit for the international period, and neither has been replaced in the squad, leaving Xavi with 23 players available. Further details of the probable starting XI will follow closer to kick-off.

Greece have no confirmed injuries or suspensions at present, and coach Ivan Jovanovic is expected to have his strongest squad available. Details of the probable starting XI will follow when available.

Recent form

NED

NED - Form

MAR
L1-1
GER
D1-1
SER
W1-2
GRE
D2-2
SER
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5
GRE

GRE - Form

ITA
L0-1
SER
W1-2
GER
W0-1
NED
D2-2
GER
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

The Netherlands have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five matches. They most recently beat Serbia 2-1 on 4 October, having previously drawn 2-2 with Greece and won 2-1 away to Serbia in Belgrade. Their defeat in that run came against Morocco in the World Cup, when they went out on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Across the five matches, the Netherlands scored eight goals and conceded five.

Greece also have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five matches. They most recently drew 0-0 with Germany on 4 October, after a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands and an earlier 1-0 away win over Germany. Their only defeat in that run came in a friendly against Italy in June, which they lost 0-1. Greece scored five goals and conceded three across those matches.

Head-to-head meetings

Head to Head

NetherlandsDrawGreece
3
1
1
UEFA Nations League A
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
2
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
2
FT
European Championship Qualification
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
0
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
1
FT
European Championship Qualification
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
3
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
0
FT
Friendlies
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
1
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
2
FT
Friendlies
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
4
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
0
FT
11Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored2/5

The sides last met in the first leg of this Nations League campaign on 1 October 2026, drawing 2-2 in Athens. Across their five most recent meetings, the Netherlands have won twice, Greece once, and two matches have ended in draws. Earlier, in European Championship qualifying, the Netherlands won 3-0 at home in September 2023 and 1-0 away in October 2023.

Standings

Grp. 2

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
NetherlandsNetherlandsNED
422075+28
W
D
W
D
2
GreeceGreeceGRE
422053+28
D
D
W
W
3
GermanyGermanyGER
412132+15
D
W
L
D
4
SerbiaSerbiaSER
400438-50
L
L
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In Group 2 of UEFA Nations League A, the Netherlands sit first and Greece are second.

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